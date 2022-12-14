Donald Leroy Welliver

On December 14, 2022, Donald Leroy Welliver, at home surrounded by family, was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus. He was 87 years old. One of 10 children, Don was born in Nebraska to his parents, Ida and Melvin. The family moved to Oregon when he was a young boy.

Melvin passed shortly after the move, and Don grew up with his four brothers, five sisters and Ida. Don was preceded in death by his siblings and parents.

At the age of 17, he married the love of his life, Gloria. Their love and commitment to the Lord took them on a path of adventure. Together they had five children and moved many times in their 70 years of marriage. He gave his life to Jesus as a young man, and his life emulated Jesus as he showed grace and mercy to all he encountered. To know Don, you couldn't miss his love for the Lord, his unwavering love for his wife and family, his desire to serve, his heart for his Church, and his desire to see his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren know the love of the Lord. Through his hard work and rough hands, he showed what service to the Lord looks like day in-and day-out. No one ever left Don as a stranger. His example and love over the years to so many was unconditional as he planted seeds of Jesus, and the knowledge and truth that brought them back to the Lord.

He leaves behind his legacy of love with his wife, Gloria; his five children, Don Welliver (Laura), Sherry Friesen, Steve Welliver (Jessica), Cindy Crafton (Greg), and Sandy Halquist (Jon); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. January 4, 2023, at Valley View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.