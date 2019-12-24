Donald (Don) Cooley 1933 - 2019

Donald (Don) Cooley, born May 5, 1933, in Salem, Oregon, passed away December 24, 2019, at the age of 86. Don is survived by sons, Kevin (Faith) Cooley of McMinnville, Oregon, and Harry (Elaine) Cooley of Sheridan; grandsons, Ryan Cooley of Monmouth, Todd Cooley of Salem, Steven Cooley of Sheridan, and James Lauber of Sheridan; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Arilie Pio of Vancouver, Washington. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Margerey Cooley; son, Bill Cooley; parents, Frank and Pearl Cooley of Vancouver; and brothers, Bud Cooley of Vancouver, and Gene Cooley of Springfield.

Until retirement, Don worked for Stuck Electric In Sheridan. Don was a member of the Sheridan Fire District for 56 years: starting his career there as a volunteer firefighter and moving through the ranks to become Fire Chief. Don was also on the Sheridan Fire Board for many years. Don loved spending time with family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the United Methodist Church.