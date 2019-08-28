August 28, 2019 Tweet

Dolores Bertrand 1940-2019

Dolores passed away peacefully in her favorite chair on Friday, August 23. She was born on January 15, 1940, to Everett and Ada Holladay in La Puenta, California. As an only child, she grew up surrounded by many cousins whom she considered her siblings. During high school, she would sneak out of the house to go to the drag strip, and that is where she met the love of her life, Lloyd.

After graduating high school in Pomona, California, she went to work in Los Angeles as a secretary. She patiently waited for Lloyd to come home from the Army, and they were married on May 23, 1959. In 1970, they moved with their two children, Eric and Michelle, to Yamhill, and bought a small farm where Dolores could have a horse and fulfill her dream of gardening and raising all types of animals. Dolores worked for McMinnville School District and retired soon after Lloyd in 1995.

They spent their retirement years involved in multiple car clubs, including the Oldsmobile Club of Oregon, Rose City Model T Club and the Portland Swap Meet Committee, where they met many wonderful people. Her pride and joy was a 1968 Oldsmobile 442 that Lloyd and Eric rebuilt for her to take to the drag strip. Other hobbies included drawing, painting and reading. Dolores enjoyed following her grandchildren’s activities. She spent many hours watching softball and sitting in a horse arena.



Dolores is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lloyd; daughter Michelle Wirth (Carl); son Eric (Patti); four grandchildren, Jessie, Garrett, Anna and Nicole; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousin Lille Faye Miland of California.



A celebration of life will be held at date yet to be determined. Memorial donations can be made to Henderson House, PO Box 26, McMinnville, OR 97128.



What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.

– Helen Keller