Dolly Mae Mosgrove - 1942-2019

Dolly Mae Mosgrove passed away April 26, 2019, with family by her side, at her home in Dayton, Oregon. She was 76.

Dolly was born December 26, 1942, to Arthur and Jewell Baker in Missouri. The family moved to Dayton, where she attended school and was a life-long resident.

Dolly married Robert Mosgrove on December 26, 1958, at Dayton Christian Church. She was employed at Mrs. Smith's Pies, Willamette ESD, and Oroweat Bakery. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family and was an avid Trail Blazer fan, never missing a game. She had a warm smile and truly loved people.

She was preceded in death by her grandaughter, Kalie. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 60 years; children, Ron and Connie; grandchildren, Daniel, Ryan and Jessica; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald and Dennis; and sister, Darlene.

A celebration of life gathering will be held later, the date and time to be arranged.