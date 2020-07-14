Diane Louise (Robins) Hurliman 1949 - 2020

Diane Louise (Robins) Hurliman, age 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 14, 2020, at Warrenton Memory Care, Warrenton, Oregon.

She was born November 23, 1949, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Milt and Ruth (Pfouts) Robins. Diane was raised in McMinnville, graduating from McMinnville High School in 1968. After graduation, Diane began her 30-year career in the insurance industry as an insurance agent.

During this time, she devotedly raised three children, Melanie (Hurliman) Williams of Astoria, Oregon, William C. Hurliman of McMinnville, and Christopher Hurliman of Williston, North Dakota. Diane loved her children, grandchildren, family, friends and caretakers unconditionally. She was known for the compassion, kindness and joy she shared with all she loved, even strangers. She will be most remembered for her strong faith, ability to forgive, her “sassy” eye rolls, heart-filled laugh and infectious, fun personality.

She is survived by her children, Melanie (Paul) Williams, William C. (Lauren) Hurliman and Christopher Hurliman; her grandchildren, Michael, Charlie, Aiden, Ella and Zaya; a sister, Rhonda Robins; and brother, Ben Robins. Diane’s wishes were for her family to reminisce, grieve and support each other privately.

The Hurliman and Williams families would like to extend our gratitude to all the caregivers and staff at Warrenton Memory Care Home for their devotion and loving care of our mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane’s name to the Warrenton Memory Care Activities Fund, so others may be enriched in their care, 2219 S.E. Dolphin Avenue, Warrenton, Oregon 97146.