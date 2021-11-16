Diana J. Bethune 1952 - 2021

Diane Jeannette Bethune, born March 19, 1952, in Portland, Oregon, passed away peacefully November 16, 2021, in Sheridan, Oregon, with her loving family by her side.

Diana, as she liked to be called, was born to Robert James and Margaret Ann Chirgwin in Portland, the eldest girl of her six siblings. She was raised in Beaverton, Oregon, attended Beaverton High School and graduated in 1971. Her travels brought her to Zurich, Switzerland, Tucson, Arizona, and back to Oregon, where she resided and raised her daughter, Jill-Marie. Her favorite hobbies were fairs, antiquing, gardening and the Oregon Coast.

Diana was a caring, devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jill-Marie; son-in-law, David; her four grandchildren, Makayla, Alexis, Clarissa, and Wyatt; her brother, Timothy; and two sisters Marjorie and Jane-Marie.

Funeral services for Diana will be held at 10 a.m. December 1, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon.