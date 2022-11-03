Dennis Hinchman 1952 - 2022

Dennis Wayne Hinchman left this world the morning of November 3, 2022, at the age of 70. Dennis was born May 22, 1952, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Howard and Rosemary (Herring) Hinchman. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1970 and married the love of his life, Penny Rae (Hatch), on March 16, 1974. Dennis and Penny built a life in Amity, Oregon, and shared three children who were the light of Dennis’ life.



Dennis had a great love of animals, which led him to being an active member of the Oregon equine community, owning his own pet store in McMinnville and later a sales role at Central Garden and Pet. After many years in the pet industry, he transitioned into real estate, where he and Penny made an unbeatable team. However, Dennis’ true passion was his family. He never missed any of his kids’ events and was a VERY vocal spectator. He loved going on trips, where he could relax by a pool with his kids having fun around him. His favorite times were simply when his family was near. He was fiercely loyal and brought love and laughter to those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Penny; daughter, Ashley; sons, Jordan (Emily) and Brian (Keeley). Dennis was surrounded by love, peace and gratitude in his final moments and will be laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery. At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Dennis’ name to the Amity Education Foundation.