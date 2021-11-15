Dennis "Denny" Marion Prewitt 1951- 2021

Dennis “Denny” Marion Prewitt was born October 29, 1951, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Marion and Dorothy (Barker) Prewitt. He was the oldest of five children, spending most of his boyhood in Oregon and Washington, working with his family from the age of 10 to provide for his younger siblings.

He joined the Army when he was 22 years old and served honorably from 1973 to 1979. He later served another stint in the Oregon National Guard, as well. He ended up on the east coast in Pennsylvania, where he became a long-haul truck driver. He drove trucks while learning his real passion, plumbing. In 1986, he moved home to Prineville, Oregon, as a single father of three, where he finished his plumbing apprenticeship. He went on to have a long, fruitful career as a Journeyman plumber.

While on a service call in the 1980s, he met a beautiful young woman, Lois Garfield, and her son. She was the love of his life, serving him faithfully until his death. The two were married in March of 1990, combining both their families into one happy family. Together, they enjoyed camping, fishing and family time.

In 1991, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon. It was here that Denny owned and operated his own successful plumbing business, A1 Eagle Plumbing, and where the couple would finish raising their kids. In 2008, Denny made the most important decision of his life, accepting the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at a little church in McMinnville named Valley Baptist. He served the congregants of VBC for many years, often being called upon for his plumbing expertise.

Three years ago, Denny and Lois moved to Salem, Oregon, to live closer to her brother, Robert, and his wife, Bev. The two couples enjoyed several adventures together, including cruises to Alaska, Panama and Mexico, in addition to several road trips to Canada and the San Juan Islands.

After being diagnosed with lung cancer, Denny was still able to enjoy some last moments with his family. This included a large family reunion in Sunriver, where he got to meet and reunite with several extended relatives from all over the country. He was also blessed to celebrate his 70th birthday at home, surrounded by his kids and grandkids with a surprise birthday party in October.

Denny went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2021, surrounded by his wife and kids. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and loved the Lord. He will be remembered for his beautiful sense of humor, his selfless dedication to his family, his passion for travel, and his love for telling a great story.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Prewitt Jr.; his parents; two brothers; one sister; and his grandson, Kody McGlaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Lois Prewitt; children, Raymond McCall, Russell McCall, Denise (Korey) Peters, Tephi Heidi Prewitt, Nathan (Melinda) Prewitt, and Colleen (Dan) Chavin; brother, Mike (Sandra) Prewitt; his “adopted brother,” Robert (Bev) Garfield; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. December 4, 2021, at Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville, 2631 N.E. McDonald Lane, McMinnville, OR 97128.