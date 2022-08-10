Deloris F. Christensen 1931 - 2022

Deloris F. Christensen, of McMinnville, Oregon, died August 10, 2022. She was born in 1931 to Russell and Harriet Jones. She grew up on a farm west of Amity, attending Chicken Coop Grade School, graduating from Amity High School, and then attended Pacific University.

In 1954, she married John Davis. They had four children and lived in a number of places in Oregon before settling in the Salem area in 1971. They divorced in 1982.

Deloris worked as a Judicial Assistant for the state of Oregon for 15 years in Salem and McMinnville, before retiring in 1989.

In 1984, Deloris married Elmer Christensen. They made their home in Newberg before moving to an apartment at Hillside Retirement Community in 2016.

Survivors include her children, Bruce of Salem and Carla of Christmas Valley; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Steve (Jan) of McMinnville, Susan (Darrell) of Minnesota, and Laurie (Dave) of Portland; seven step-grandchildren;13 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, William Jones of McMinnville, Janet Sadlack of Minnesota, Judy Snider (Morris) of Salem, and Steve Jones (Gretchen) of McMinnville. Her husband, Elmer; son, Duane; and daughter, Tracy, predeceased her.

Deloris was a member of First United Methodist Church of Newberg and a church member since 1945. Deloris enjoyed her family, music, traveling, gardening and painting.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville. Viewing is available from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 15. Interment will be at Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Providence Hospice, 1515 Portland Rd., Newberg, OR 97132.

The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospice and Hillside Retirement Community for the love and care extended to Deloris prior to her death. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.