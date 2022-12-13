Deborah Renee Perkins 1956 - 2022

Deborah “Debbie” Renee Perkins, 66, passed into the presence of the Lord peacefully in her sleep on December 13, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon.

The second of four children, she was born January 14, 1956, in Dallas, Oregon, to Richard (Dick) and Beverly Perkins. Her father was a high school teacher and a coach at the time. The family later lived in Tillamook, where her mother resumed teaching. There, Debbie became a lifetime member of Weight Watchers. Later, moving to McMinnville, she was very active with Special Olympics in track, softball, bowling and basketball.

Debbie loved spending time with her family, watching her nieces and nephews grow especially brought her joy. She blessed them with many small, handcrafted bead gifts and listened intently to their stories of scraped knees, missed goals, young romances and other joys and heartaches experienced through life.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Richard; her stepfather, Clayton Crafton; and nephew, Christopher. She is survived by her mother, who remains in McMinnville; her sisters, Sandra "Sandi" of Central Point, Oregon, and Tonita "Toni" of Longview, Washington; her brother, Richard "Rick" of Centralia, Washington; along with three nieces, three nephews, and their families.

A viewing at Macy & Son Funeral Home will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, December 23, followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

Donations in Debbie's name may be made to Yamhill County Special Olympics or a charity of choice. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.