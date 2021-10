Deborah Jo Hoff-Stewart 1952 - 2021

Deborah Jo Hoff-Stewart of Sheridan, Oregon. Survivors include husband, Edward Duane Stewart; her two sons, Rick Juchtzer and Justin Cowen, both of California; two grandchildren, Logan and Halie; and sister in-law, Jean Hoff of McMinnville, Oregon. We miss you and will always love you, Deborah (DJ).