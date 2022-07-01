Dean Milton Koch 1959 - 2022

Dean Milton Koch passed away July 1, 2022, at his home, with his wife and children by his side. Dean was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer, glioblastoma, in August of 2021; after many treatments and struggles, his God and Savior took him home. He was 62 years old.

Dean was born September 8, 1959, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Ezra Koch and Hanni Magda (Seltmann) Koch. He was the youngest of their five children and spent his childhood growing up in McMinnville at their beloved home, and there they shared many memories, such as piano lessons, attending church, sports events, picnics, going to the beach and lake house as well as helping with the family garbage business.

Dean, or as his friends and loved ones called him, "Deano," attended many McMinnville schools: Cook Grade School, Junior High School and graduated from Mac High in 1977. He spent his school years competing in track, swimming, diving and football, as well as being a member of the high school Vocation-Industrial Clubs of America. He competed in Skill Olympics, where he won bronze for gas welding. He attended PCC for two years, planning to join the family business in landfill management.

During his senior year, Dean worked at a welding company. That summer, his dad asked him to come work for the family business, City Sanitary Service. As a boy, Dean dreamed of working for the family business, just like his dad and grandpa. Dean was very eager to make it his life-long career as he learned all about the trucks, equipment, routes and safety procedures. The highlights of his job were conversations with customers, providing garbage service as he got to know them, and doing many courageous acts while on his route. He put his heart and soul into his job, and he gave it his all every single day. In 2018, he was recognized by the National Waste & Recycling Association with the Regional Residential Company Driver of the Year award; it was a lifetime achievement. Dean went on to work for the company for 45 years, retiring from Recology Western Oregon in March of 2022.

Dean loved giving: his time, his strength, his work ethic, and his love for those less fortunate. He co-founded a nonprofit organization called City Outreach Ministries, which provides a place for the community to donate goods to low-income families as well as the homeless. In the 1980s, he started Yamhill County's Alcoholics Victorious Chapter, a Christian, support group, and was instrumental in the cleanup efforts for the community after each Turkey Rama festival.

Dean married his high school sweetheart, Joan Carl, on May 24, 1980, at Walden’s Pond, overlooking a serene and beautiful landscape. They recently celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary after being together for 45 years and living a life full of love. Dean and Joan loved serving the Lord God, fishing, hunting and going on adventures. They lived in various places in McMinnville and Amity until moving to their forever country log home in 1985. Dean and Joan raised five beautiful children, Jacob, Joseph, Anna, Sarah and John. Dean loved being a dad to his children. "It was a blessing," he always said and was extremely proud of them. He was always making time for them, whether it was attending anything they were involved in or cheering them on with his deep, bellowing voice and loud, piercing whistles. Dean loved his black labrador, Onyx, his favorite hunting dog.

Dean was an avid outdoorsman. He loved nothing more than a crisp, early-morning, adrenaline-filled adventure while he chased elusive wild game with his sons. A day of fishing at the river was always a highlight he enjoyed with his wife and kids. He enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams, acting in church-sponsored skits and liturgical dramas, leading worship with his guitar, and he always had a fun jingle or song to share. He participated in many foreign mission trips and worked with the youth of McMinnville. He enjoyed tending to his rose garden and being a loving, laugh-out-loud, enjoyable father figure not only to his kids, but many individuals along his life's journey.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, Ezra Koch; and mother, Hanni M. Koch. Dean is survived by his wife, Joan Koch; daughters, Anna (Joel), and Sarah; sons, Jacob, Joseph and wife Alena, and John and his wife Kylie (daughter, Maeve); grandchildren; his brothers, Douglas Koch and wife Maureen, David Koch and Dale Koch; sister, Kathi Costa; as well as nephews and a niece.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Evergreen Lodge, 500 Cumulus Ave. in McMinnville, with a reception to follow. Please join us for the interment directly following the reception at Evergreen Memorial Park, 7961 OR-99W, McMinnville, OR. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.