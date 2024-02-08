By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • February 8, 2024 Tweet

Deadline to file for May primary coming in March

The last day to file for election in the May 2024 primary is March 12. A handful of candidates have filed so far, including County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer, running for a second term, and challenger David King of Newberg.

Sheriff Sam Elliott, appointed by the county commissioners in December, has filed for election.

County Treasurer Kris Bledsoe and County Assessor Derrick Wharff have both filed for re-election, and so far, have not seen challengers.

At the state level, Yamhill County head deputy district attorney Kate Lynch has filed to run for District Attorney.

Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Chapman has filed for re-election.

State Reps. Anna Scharf and Lucetta Elmer, both Republicans, have filed for re-election, and so far, are not facing any challengers.

State Sen. Brian Boquist, R-District 12, is not eligible for re-election, following a decision by the State Supreme Court last week. Dundee City Councilor Bruce Starr, a Boquist supporter and former state senator, has filed to run for his seat.