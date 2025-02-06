Dayton water order lifted after major leak found

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
ALLCAPS
SOUNDS LIKE THE BOYS IN DAYTON WORKS ARE ON THERE TOES.DAYTON PEOPLE SHOULD BE PROUD OF THEM.AS FOR YOUR BOAT RAMP IT IS A DANGEROUS RAMP I HAVE USED IT AND FOUND IT, IN NEED OF REPAIR.