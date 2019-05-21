Dayton voters approving school bond

DAYTON — Voters are approving an $11 million bond measure to make repairs and add safety measures to Dayton school buildings.

The measure is passing, 540 yes to 308 no, or about 54 percent to 35 percent, in early returns from the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

The school district is asking for funds to cover additions to libraries and classrooms; replace the old high school gym bleachers and the track surface; make special education classrooms and restrooms more accessible; replace single-pane windows and lighting fixtures with more energy efficient models; improve safety by reconfiguring entrances to allow staff to see who’s coming and going and to add secure doors that require visitors to be buzzed in; remove asbestos; repair or replaced flooring, ceilings and roofs; and improve electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems

The 21-year bond measure would cost taxapayers an average of $1.37 per $1,000 assessed valuation. The owner of a property assessed at $150,000 would pay about $205.50 a year for the new bond.

However, property owners would not see an increase in their tax rates, because an earlier bond will be paid off this summer, according to Superintendent Jason Hay. If the new bond is approved, the total rate would remain $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value, or about $425 per year for a house assessed at $150,000 for tax purposes.

