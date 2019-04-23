Dayton resident charged with Newberg man's murder

Damian Belander

The Skamania County (Washington) Sheriff's Office has charged Damian Bradley Belander of Dayton with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and felony murder in connection with the death of Newberg resident Brian Bodle.

Bodle's body was found about three months ago seven miles east of Cougar off a forest service road in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near a burned out vehicle. The 24-year-old was the victim of homicidal violence, according to Sheriff Dave Brown.

He said the body did not show signs of being burned. No other information has been released regarding the investigation into Bodle's murder and the arrest of the 22-year-old Belander who is lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail. There are charges pending against him in two unrelated cases. He was indicted by a grand jury on two charges in one matter and 19 in another.

It's unknown how and when the local cases will be resolved and when Belander might be returned to Washington to face the murder charges.

"This can get a little complicated or go smoothly," District Attorney Brad Berry said. "Obviously, we have some serious charges against him here. It is possible that he could go back and forth between Skamania County and us, if the agencies came up with a plan to do so and if he has waived extradition or the governor's warrant process to compel extradition has been completed."

Berry said it's his belief that the Yamhill County cases will be resolved, at which time Belander would be returned to Washington to answer to the murder charges.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.