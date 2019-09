Dayton firefighters find nothing after report of possible downed helicopter

UPDATE: DAYTON -- Medics and firefighters searched for more than 30 minutes, but found nothing, after being dispatched to an 'aircraft incident' about 12:40 p.m. near Breyman Orchards Road.

A caller reported hearing the sound of a helicopter, followed by a loud bang and silence.

No smoke or debris were spotted. No helicopter has been reported overdue at the McMinnville Airport.