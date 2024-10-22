Dayton chooses Jeremy Caudle as city manager

##Jeremy Caudle

Jeremy Caudle will become Dayton’s new city manager.

The city council on Friday unanimously voted to hire Caudle, pending contract negotiations. He and two other finalists, Peter Boyce and Annette Padilla, had visited Dayton for interviews and a community meet-and-greet earlier in the week.

Caudle, currently city manager in Lowell, a small city southeast of Eugene, will replace Rochelle Roaden, who left in May to take a similar position in Monmouth.

“We are excited to have Jeremy come in and help guide the City to the next level in terms of economic development and infrastructure,” said Mayor Annette Frank. “We look forward to his versatile, open and easy to engage approach.”

Jensen Strategies worked with the council to advertise the position and narrow the field of applicants.

Caudle previously was budget manager for the Mesa County Government in Colorado; city administrator for Inman, South Carolina; business services administrator for the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office and a budget analyst in Gaston County, North Carolina.

He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Appalachian State University.

The Dayton City council’s next meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in Dayton City Hall Annex, 408 Ferry St. The council plans to act on ordinances regarding trail use liability and amending the city’s municipal code and adopting the Urban Renewal Agency Plan.

For more information, call city hall, at 503-864-2221.