Davis departs Linfield volleyball

Josh Davis, who coached the Linfield volleyball team the past two seasons, announced his departure from the program last Monday. He decided to pursue other professional opportunities after compiling an 11-41 overall record and 2-30 mark in league during his two years.

Davis encountered a mass exodus of players in 2018, following allegations of verbal abuse, harassment and retaliation. Eight Linfield athletes left the program last October and subsequently filed a joint Title IX complaint with the college.

Linfield declined to respond to the Title IX claim, noting a policy of not discussing or commenting on investigations.

While the college conducted multiple interviews with players, coaches and parents in mid-September 2018, no changes took place on the volleyball staff.

Linfield’s initial response to the eight players’ departure explained, “Changing coaches and coaching style, in any sport, often involves a growth process for both players and the coach. Linfield will continue to communicate openly with everyone involved in this transition, and is confident the result will be a successful on-court team and a positive and supportive learning environment for our student-athletes.”

Davis remained with the team throughout the 2019 season. With a young roster composed of 11 freshmen, the Wildcats struggled through a five-win campaign.

"We appreciate Josh's efforts to grow our volleyball program, both in terms of increasing the numbers of participating student-athletes and the quality of play on the court. We wish him well in his future pursuits," said Linfield Director of Athletics Garry Killgore.

A search is underway for Davis’ replacement.