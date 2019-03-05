David J. Tindle Jr. - 1927 - 2019

David J. Tindle Jr. went to join his wife, Mary June, in Heaven on March 5, 2019, at the age of 91.

His wife of 71 years and best friend, Mary June (Christensen) Tindle, also 91, preceded him in death on October 15, 2018.

David Tindle was born in 1927 in Ryderwood, Washington. The family then moved to Alabama, where he was raised, and then back to Forest Grove, Oregon. He served in the Navy during WW11 aboard the destroyer USS Rowan.

After marrying in 1947, David worked for the Hillsboro City Police before moving to McMinnville, Oregon, as an Oregon State Police Officer from 1953 to 1964.

As an avid pilot, David and Mary June started McMinnville Aviation in 1964, until selling the business and moving to Bend in 1973. He continued his flying career in Bend, retiring from his corporate pilot career in 1990. After retirement, they move to Burns, Oregon, and years later to Dallas, Oregon, to be near family.

Aviation was his passion, second only to his family.

David and Mary June are survived by two children, Alan (Kristy)Tindle of Dallas, Oregon, and Ann Tindle of Fairview, Oregon; two granddaughters, Kara (Victor) Hernandez and Kami (Jon) Hardy; and five great-grandchildren.

David was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Byron and Carlos.

No services are planned at this time.