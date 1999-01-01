David Heironimus 1934 - 2020

A tribute to David Heironimus

Dear Papa,

It has only been a few days since you passed, and we miss you already. We were blessed to have you as our Dad. You put your family first. We will always remember your smile, your caring heart, your hugs and your humor. You were always there for Mom and us, through good and bad times, no matter what. We knew we were loved. Your friends loved you. Their words were: "He was a wonderful man, one of my favorite people, fortunate to know him, one of the best." That is the kind of impression you left on everyone you met. You were kind and considerate and loving. You had the gift of being immensely likeable.

Even at the end, you wanted Mom to know how much you loved her. And you did, 62 years! We loved your faithfulness. You were a wonderful man, and we were fortunate to know you and love you.

Love always,

Nancy (your wife); Julie, Lori, Ame, Beth and David (your kids); Jenny, Zach, Zoe, Emily, Cooper, Sarah, Maddie, Hannah, Ethan, Parker, and Anna (your grandkids).

P.S.: give us one ring when you get to Heaven.

P.S.S.: Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 10, at St. James Catholic Church, McMinnville. The interment will be family only. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com