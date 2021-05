Danny Lee Irvin 1952 - 2021

Danny Lee Irvin passed away May 5, 2021, with his beloved wife, Nancy, and their faithful canine companion, Tinkerbell, at his side in West St. Paul, Minnesota. He retired from Stimson Lumber after nearly 30 years as a heavy equipment operator. A private ceremony with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held June 3, 2021. Additional information can be found at www.simpletraditions.com