Dalton Dale Horton 1922 - 2021

Dalton Dale Horton, 99, went home to Jesus on September 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Vineta (Cutsforth) Horton; his brothers, George (Evelyn) and Lawrence (Lois); his sister, Anita Crafton (Kelvin); sister-in-law, Beka; and granddaughter, Arielle.

Dalton is survived by his wife of 74 years, Olive (Owens); his brothers, Arlin (Wilma), Mahlon (Audrey) and Daniel (Maryanna); his children, Loren (Mary), Steve (Rita), Myron, David (Jennifer), Annette, Paul (Karol), Evonne, and Marvin (Geri Ann); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dalton was born July 21, 1922, in Roseburg, Oregon. He began elementary school in Springfield, Oregon, and graduated from high school in Lowell, Oregon. Following his service in the United States Navy (1942-1945), he attended Oregon State University, graduating in 1950 with a degree in horticulture. During his college years he met and married Olive Owens, and they began a family. After several job changes, they settled in Lafayette, Oregon, and in 1963 they founded Macore Company, a manufacturer of printed labels for the nursery trade. Dalton traveled extensively across the U.S. and into Canada promoting the business. In 1991, he retired to a quiet life with Olive in McMinnville, Oregon.

Over the course of his life, Dalton’s deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ was evident by his energetic service as a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher in various Baptist churches. At the time of his passing, he was a member of Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville.

Dalton will be greatly missed by his wife, children and large extended family.

Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A memorial service is being planned, with the date yet to be determined. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.