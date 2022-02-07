Cyrus G. & Clara L. Maloney 1930 - 2022

It is with heavy hearts, the children of Cyrus Garnet Maloney, 91, and his wife, Clara Louise (Ryals) (Haag) Maloney, 91, of Yamhill, Oregon, announce the passing away of their parents at their residence.

Cyrus was born November 24, 1930, in Whitehall, Wisconsin, and went to be with Jesus on Monday, February 7, 2022. After moving to Portland, Oregon, as a young boy, Cyrus served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Tektronix as a machinist. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming, rock hounding, gold panning, fishing, fixing anything that broke, and building/operating his own sawmill.

Clara was born April 1, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, and three days later she, too, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Clara worked as a nanny and a CNA at Emanuel Hospital in Portland during high school and prior to getting married. She worked several other jobs after getting married, including working at Tektronix, teaching in a Christian school, and working as both an activities director and a CNA in the McMinnville area. She attended the Yamhill Christian Church, and in her spare time enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, painting, reading, and time spent with her family.

Cyrus and Clara were married in Portland on June 10, 1950. After 71 years of marriage, and not wishing to be parted by death, Cyrus was cremated and his remains were placed in the casket with Clara. They were buried Monday, Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022, in the North Yamhill Cemetery.

Cyrus and Clara are survived by their six children, Pat Maloney (Joy) of Bakersfield, California, Kathy Kirby (Doug) of Sweet Home, Oregon, Tim Maloney (Rosemary) of McMinnville, Carrie Highley (Allan) of Yamhill, Janet Hatfield (Steve) of Middletown, Indiana, and Matt Maloney of Salem; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. They were preceded in death by two grandsons, David and Jonathan Kirby.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, (their 72nd wedding anniversary) at the Yamhill Christian Church, Yamhill, Oregon.

