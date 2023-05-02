Cynthia Hofrichter 1957 - 2024

Cynthia Hofrichter was born February 27, 1957, in McMinnville, Oregon, to parents Richard and LaVelle Hofrichter. She succumbed to pancreatic cancer on October 14, 2024. The eldest of five children to parents Richard and LaVelle Hofrichter, she spent her childhood in McMinnville, Oregon, and later made her home in Portland, Oregon.

She attended Lewis & Clark College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and in Psychology. In 1988, Cynthia married Randall F. King of Eugene, Oregon, and they had/have a lovely and talented daughter, Kira Megan King, in 1993.

Cynthia spent the majority of her working career as a marketing professional at Hewlett-Packard in Vancouver, Washington, and had the opportunity to travel, meet and work with many fantastic people around the world. She was an avid sportswoman and athlete throughout her life: swimming, tennis, and volleyball in high school, competitive masters rowing as an adult, and recreational snowboarding and skiing, along with many other activities. She loved spending time at the ocean, both performing and listening to music, baking and gardening; she will be missed by family and friends. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Randall; and her daughter, Kira.



Donations in her honor can be made to Planned Parenthood, NPR, OPB, or the Oregon Food Bank.