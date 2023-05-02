Cynthia Elaine Banke 1959 - 2025

With her loving family by her side, Cynthia (Cindy) Elaine Banke, of McKinney, Texas, joined her Savior Jesus in paradise on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the age of 65. She was born May 11, 1959, in McMinnville, Oregon, the loving daughter of Roscoe and Marjorie Gutbrod of Sheridan, Oregon. She grew up on the Sheridan farm and graduated from Sheridan High School. She married Gary Banke on August 12, 1978, and was the loving mother to four sons, Joshua Banke, Ryan Banke, Derek Banke, and Trevor Banke. She was blessed to be a "grammy" to six grandchildren. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Gutbrod; brother, Peter Gutbrod; sister-in-law, Darlene Gutbrod; husband of 46 years, Gary; and sons, Joshua, Ryan, and Trevor. She was preceded in death by her son, Derek; and her father, Roscoe Gutbrod. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with donations to local food pantries and the See Ya Later Foundation.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 14, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home. Services will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Awaken Church.

