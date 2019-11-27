Crash kills Willamina man

PERRYDALE -- A Willamina man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 at Perrydale Road in Polk County.

Roy Zimbrick, 86, was trying to turn onto Perrydale Road about 4:45 p.m. His 2008 Honda Ridgeline was struck by a 2008 Nissan Titan driven by Migual Lopez Delgado, 37, of Salem.

Zimbrick died at the scene. Delgado and the occupants of his vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 22 was closed for about 3 1/2 hours for investigation of the crash.

Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire and ODOT assisted at the scene.