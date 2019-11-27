Crash kills Willamina man
PERRYDALE -- A Willamina man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 at Perrydale Road in Polk County.
Roy Zimbrick, 86, was trying to turn onto Perrydale Road about 4:45 p.m. His 2008 Honda Ridgeline was struck by a 2008 Nissan Titan driven by Migual Lopez Delgado, 37, of Salem.
Zimbrick died at the scene. Delgado and the occupants of his vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Highway 22 was closed for about 3 1/2 hours for investigation of the crash.
Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire and ODOT assisted at the scene.
Comments
Bufordthe1st
Oh No...so shocked to read this. I send healing prayers to all those involved. Roy Zimbrick was a hard working man and one of the nicest guys to know. RIP!!!