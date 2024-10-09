October 9, 2024 Tweet

Court Records: Oct. 9, 2024

CIVIL FILINGS

Asset Systems vs. Stefanie M. Burgardt, Newberg: Renewal of $2,782.60 judgment.

Citibank vs. Charles La Eisele, McMinnville: Granted $2,201.97 judgment.

Crown Asset Management vs. George Blacketer, Sheridan: Granted $1,314.04 judgment.

Crown Asset Management vs. Sabrina A. Blacketer, Sheridan: Granted judgments in the amounts of $1,421.97, $958.01, $2,572.20 and $1,942.91.

Bank of America vs. Michael James Lingle, McMinnville: Granted $6,898.00 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Miguel Alvarez, McMinnville: Granted $1,169.09 judgment.

Capital One vs. Thea T. Pascuzzi, Sherwood: Granted $4,001.97 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Cody Henderson, McMinnville: Granted $1,454.24 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Thomas Coburn, McMinnville: Granted $3,558.54 judgment.

Bank of America vs. Jennifer Ann Wall, Dayton: Granted $2,621.66 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Juan Palma, Sheridan: Granted $618.38 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Carlos Rodriguez, McMinnville: Granted $1,171.02 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. David Bakanoff, Dundee: Granted $1,068.48 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Fred Robuck, McMinnville: Granted $1,141.87 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Maria Vargas, McMinnville: Granted $827.95 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Melanie Hermens, McMinnville: Granted $2,060.24 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. William Neeley, Newberg: Granted $869.54 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Veronica Duran, McMinnville: Granted $1,265.00 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Pauletta Graham, McMinnville: Granted $2,294.56 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Dawn G. McCoy, McMinnville: Granted $4,147.40 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Veronica Duran, McMinnville: Granted $800.00 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Christopher Rugg, Newberg: Granted $1,800.97 judgment.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Shannon D. Anderson, Lafayette: Granted $3,937.96 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Robert Martin, Lafayette: Granted $5,177.17 judgment.

Capital One vs. Cassandra Decker, McMinnville: Granted $5,808.42 judgment.

Southern Oregon Credit Service, dba Collect Northwest vs. Tanja E. Plath, Dundee: Granted $22,474.60 judgment.

Capital One vs. Scott S. Petersen, Dundee: Seeks $22,006.38 allegedly owed.

Capital One vs. Stephanie Cantera Leon, McMinnville: Seeks $4,090.15 allegedly owed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Lisa M. Pruitt, McMinnville: Renewal of $1,085.23 judgment.

Rebecca Summers vs. Esquire Investments, Rosa Wadih and Marie Wadih: Alleges fraudulent transfer of real property valued at $1,447,000.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Phillip Ray Jackson, Sherwood: Given 15 days jail, 36 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Thomas Glenn Anderson, Carlton: Given 25 days in jail and fined $2,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Max Guenter Adolf Kliese Hartzog, Dundee: Given 18 months probation, 30 days jail, 80 hours community service and ordered to pay restitution of $1,296.60 on a conviction of attempting to commit a Class C/unclassified felony by Judge Jennifer Chapman; ordered to pay restitution of $2,052.32 on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief.

Benedict Christian Ulibarri, Independence: Given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Brandon James Lepkowski, Dundee: Fined $1,000 by Judge Ladd Wiles on convictions of initiating a false report and second-degree criminal trespass.

Enrique Cervantes Diaz, Newberg: Given 20 days jail, 36 months probation and ordered to pay restitution of $100 on convictions of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree criminal mischief by Judge Cynthia Easterday.

Amanda Jean Haight, Beaver: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Wilfred Jonathan Duran, McMinnville: Given 66 days jail, three years probation by Judge Thomas O. Branford on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked, fined $2,000; given 90-day driver’s license suspension and ordered to pay restitution of $1,624.28 on a conviction of failure to perform duties of a driver – property damage.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Alyssa Lynn Dailey, McMinnville, and Jared Bryce Haynes, Houston, Texas.

Amy Elizabeth Rose-James, McMinnville, and Michael Wynn James, McMinnville; petitioner’s name Rose restored.

Theresa Marie Rietz, McMinnville, and Brian Eugene Rietz Jr., Dallas; petitioner’s name Howard restored.

Faith Parker Burton, Salem, and Travis James Burton, Lafayette; petitioner’s name Barstow restored.

Anthony Paul Burden, Dundee, and Brittany Nicole Burden, Houston, Texas.

Heidi Dawn Hermanstorfer, McMinnville, and Adam James Hermanstorfer, McMinnville; petitioner’s name Mishler restored.

Dennis Norman Bernards, McMinnville, and Lori Ann Bernards, McMinnville; respondent’s name Miller restored.

PROBATE FILINGS

Edward Polinsky: Instate estate admitted to probate; Linda Shaw, personal representative.

Betty L. Stransky: Instate estate admitted to probate; Heidi K. Andersen, personal representative.

Phyllis Woodruff: Will admitted to probate; John Woodruff, personal representative.

Jory M. Abrams: Will admitted to probate; Gerald F. Abrams, personal representative.