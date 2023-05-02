Court Records 111324

CIVIL FILINGS

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Sarah M. Schade, North Bend: Renewal of $1,504.80 judgment.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Stephanie M. Stanich: Granted $7,559.95 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Michael Abarno, Newberg: Granted $863.22 judgment.

Accounts Receivables, Inc. vs. Riane Enos, Amity: Renewal of $20,099.65 judgment.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Zachariah C. Melton, McMinnville: Granted $10,250.56 judgment.

One Main Financial Group vs. Robert D. Dye, Lafayette: Granted $5,740.39 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Maricela Flores, McMinnville: Granted $8,963.44 judgment.

Capital One vs. Miguel A. Nunez, Amity: Granted $5,250.97 judgment.

Capital One vs. Dennis W. Gardner, Yamhill: Granted $4,742.52 judgment.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Randall S. Platt, Sheridan: Granted $13,645.78 judgment.

Capital One vs. Scott S. Petersen, Dundee: Granted $22,006.38 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Amy Blanchard: Granted $2,088.87 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Carlos Rodriguez, McMinnville: Granted $4,911.45 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Matthew Rarick, Newberg: Granted $3,477.87 judgment.

Central Willamette Credit Union vs. Jessica Lynn Shipman: Granted $19,017.75 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Ryan Johnson, Dundee: Granted $1,266.05 judgment.

Baker Creek North Homeowners Association vs. Clifford B. Robben and Candice Robben: Seeks $2,613.24 allegedly owed.

Scott Linenberger vs. Newberg-Dundee Public School, 29J: Alleges breach of contract and wage claim; seeks $535,310.40 judgment,

Karina Rosas and Esther Rosas vs. Kari Aliana Husvar: Alleges negligence in October 2022 collision in Newberg; seeks $137,176.43 in damages.

Southern Oregon Credit Service vs. Alfonso E. Leon, aka Alfonso Elias, Newberg: Seeks $18,914.64 allegedly owed.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. David S. Wilson, Dayton: Seeks $2,381.90 allegedly owed.

Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Beth Belnap, McMinnville: Seeks $4,916.80 allegedly owed.

OneMain Financial Group vs. Michael J. Martin, Carlton: Seeks $10,996.13 allegedly owed.

Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Ron Hebert, Sheridan: Seeks $2,222.82 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank vs. Kristan L. Dameron, McMinnville: Seeks $11,374.52 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Geri Shockley, McMinnville: Seeks $940.70 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments vs. Richard Paola, Amity: Seeks $4,958.75 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Maria Calderon, Newberg: Seeks $943.53 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Hollie H. Hughes, Lafayette: Seeks $5,879.07 allegedly owed.

Bank of America vs. Gary Newman Mathis, Amity: Seeks $3.682.06 allegedly owed.

Bank of America vs. Eric Paul Gordon, Newberg: Seeks $13,484.48 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

William Heath Ramos, Carlton: Fined $440 by on a violation of unlawful cut/transport of special forest products.

Richard Allen Maggard, McMinnville: Given 10 days jail and 12 months probation on a conviction of second-degree disorderly conduct; ordered pay $179.99 in restitution.

Alexander Gabriel Plath, Lafayette: Given 80 hours community service and 12 months probation on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief; ordered to pay $94.08 in restitution.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Courtney Corinne Prince and Shawn Mark Aldridge.

Kallie Danielle Ross and Eric Sage Whiteley.

Chelsey Marie Guhlke and Calvin Thomas Casaday.

Carmen Torres Tavarez and Oswaldo Chavez Cervantes.

Austin Robert Barker and Kennedy Jane Amundson.

Karie Ann Timmerman and Jacob Adam Meidenbauer.

Ashlee Paige Cook and Paridy Ryanne Seng.

Whitney Ann Wilks and Chason Matthew Richardson.

Jessica Blair Kindred and Torin Levi Kovach.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Payton Kimber Rock, McMinnville, and Sean Caleb Rock, Lebanon; petitioner’s name Terry restored.

Amy S. Ryan, McMinnville, and Steven Ryan, McMinnville; petitioner’s name Irvine restored.

Hoshi Michelle Leon Diaz, McMinnville, and Angel Juan Alaniz.

Lorissa Stacy Bowersox, Yamhill, and Brandon Ray Bowersox, Newberg, petitioner’s name DeBoard restored.

Teresa Blanco Ortiz, Newberg, and Oscar Darinel Gomez Jacob, Newberg.

Misty Dawn Morgan, Sheridan, and William Andrew Morgan, Wilsonville; petitioner’s name Bennett may be restored.

PROBATE FILINGS

Diane Lee Feliciano: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Ronnie L. Feliciano, personal representative.

Susan Marie Beachy: Intestate estate admitted to probate; David Kyle Hathaway, personal representative.

Margaret Louise Martyn: Will admitted to probate; Dustin Martyn, affiant.

Allen Peter Thiessen: Will admitted to probate; Betty Thiessen, personal representative,

Roberta Nadine Staebler: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Gordon Lee Staebler Jr., personal representative.

Mathew S. Brady: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Kaley M. Brown, personal representative.

Katherine Marie Johnson: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Susan E. Snell, personal representative.

Vonnette Lynn Gering: Simple estate closed; Lynnette M. Presley, affiant.