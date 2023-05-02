Court Records 040725

CIVIL FILINGS

Discover Bank vs. John M. Ekman, Newberg: Renewal of $2,183.48 judgment.

Atlantic Credit & Finance Special Finance Unit III, LLC vs. Ray Hall, Newberg: Renewal of $2,377.90 judgment.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Robert S. Meneley Sr., Sheridan: Granted $10,574.10 judgment.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Sarah Neupert, Sheridan: Granted $4,939.72 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Jennifer Antonson, McMinnville: Granted $17,182.55 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Miguel Loeza, Lafayette: Granted $2,208.65 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Noah T. Norwood, McMinnville: Granted $9,427.21 judgment.

American Express National Bank vs. Juan J. Mejia, McMinnville: Granted $13,371.73 judgment.

VP Mars Trust vs. Kristi Cote, Newberg: Granted $19,221.41 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Taylore Donaldson, Amity: Granted $1,235.08 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Shawn Ebensteiner, Willamina: Granted $10,211.81 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Amy Herriges, Carlton: Granted $17,928.07 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Kelli Miezio, Newberg: Granted $15,271.45 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Corynne Maxwell, Lafayette: Granted $16,330.48 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Nallely Maldonado Barragan, Sheridan: Granted $3,858.43 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Heather Christie, Dayton: Granted $2,211.43 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Geneve R. Mingl, Lafayette: Granted $2,687.00 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Dannyelle L. Wheeler, Sheridan: Granted $3,417.97 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sterl S. Baller, Willamina: Granted $8,700.95 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Taylor K Whitmore, McMinnville: Granted $6,827.51 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Kelly Harvey, Lafayette: Granted $4,990.30 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Christopher Doane, Sheridan: Granted $12,114.92 judgment.

Synchrony Bank vs. Misty D. Morgan, Sheridan: Granted $3,233.22 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Chris L Doane, Sheridan: Granted $3,311.35 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Haley J. Vachter, Newberg: Granted $5,723.94 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Cari Reyes, McMinnville: Granted $2,318.97 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Christina Schmidt, Dayton: Granted $5,181.97 judgment.

American Express National Bank vs. Maria Grier: Seeks $1,648.75 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Wanda Tillotson, Lafayette: Seeks $3,394.69 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Janet Thorpe: Seeks $2,640.58 allegedly owed.

Snap-On Credit LLC vs. Geoffrey S. Sunnes: Seeks $4,528.45 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Ronica Shelton: Seeks $4,474.44 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Amanda Stock: Seeks $3,335.24 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Jason Steffey: Seeks $6,240.68 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Devyn Haggith: Seeks $3,633.94 allegedly owed.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Kristin Twenge: Seeks $25,531.57 allegedly owed.

American Express National Bank vs. Adam W. Black: Seeks $48,632.05 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Danial Bruesch: Seeks $1,611.09 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Dennis Horine: Seeks $1,848.67 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Bruce Anderson: Seeks $5,341.80 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Lauren Slowik: Seeks $2,929.07 allegedly owed.

Michael Lawrence Emerick, Jr. vs. Adella and Hugh Fund LLC, Eugene Stewart: Alleges breach of contract; seeks $352,638.02 judgment.

Citibank, N.A. vs. Sydney L. Murr: Seeks $5,663.31 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Justin Vuylsteke: Seeks $7,631.32 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Raymond Figlesthaler: Seeks $13,949.87 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Brooke Collinge: Seeks $12,390.36 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Shelby A. Cain: Seeks $15,939.48 allegedly owed.

TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Cheryl Jenkins: Seeks $736.49 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Kenneth Minchue, Jr.: Seeks $7,690.68 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Josh Kamp: Seeks $4,938.07 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Sara Estes: Seeks $12,103.90 allegedly owed.

TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Rhianna Stephens: Seeks $3,452.73 allegedly owed.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Carlos Bajonero Morales, Newberg: Probation revoked; given 15 days jail on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Shekinah Marie Stephanie Leann Rogers, Sheridan: Probation revoked; given 10 days jail on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Phillip Dean Haight, Amity: Probation revoked; given 30 days jail on a probation violation (criminal driving while suspended or revoked).

Travis Baron Rollins, Newberg: Given 30 days jail and ordered to pay $954.51 in restitution on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief.

Anthony Lee Johnson, Salem: Probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault).

Hector Abraham Duran, McMinnville: Probation revoked; given five days jail on a probation violation (second-degree criminal mischief).

Christa Marie Williams, Hebo: Probation revoked; given 60 days jail on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants). Given five days work crew, 12 months probation and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Priscilla Marie Garza, Sheridan: Given 18 months probation and three days work crew on a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Josue Antonio Romero, Newberg: Given 25 months prison, two years post-prison supervision and lifetime driver’s license suspension on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Isael Barrera, Mount Angel: Probation revoked; given 30 days jail on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Alexander Terry Collins, Amity: Diversion revoked; given 10 days jail, 18 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on convictions of one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Anthony Tafolla Jr., Willamina: Diversion revoked; given 48 hours jail, 18 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants; given 25 days jail on probation violations (recklessly endangering another person and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer).

Raymundo Alcantara Escobar, Carlton: Fined $440 on an offensive littering violation.

Christopher Jay Weston, Dayton: Given 25 days in jail, 24 months probation, lifetime driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Hector Hugo Hernandez Nunez, Salem: Given 20 days jail and a $500 fine on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Cinnamon Rose Slater, Sheridan: Given 80 hours community service, 18 months probation and a $100 fine on a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Matthew Peter Gee, Newberg: Given two days jail and a $100 fine on a conviction of interfering with peace/parole and probation officer.

Richard Telden Harrah Jr., Lafayette: Fined $750 on a conviction of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Justin Lee Burch, McMinnville: Given 24 months probation, 60 hours community service and fined $10 on convictions of one count each of menacing, harassment and pointing a firearm at another.

Kaitlyn Alexa Maher, Forest Grove: Given 80 hours community service, 18 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and ordered to pay $595.39 in restitution on a conviction of fourth-degree assault.

Derek James Albright, Carlton: Given 12 months probation and ordered to pay $1,820.26 in restitution on a conviction of second-degree criminal mischief.

Kevin James Soyk, McMinnville: Fined $440 on a harassment violation.

Javier Anguiano, Dayton: Fined $440 on a criminal driving while suspended or revoked violation.

Stacey Jane Salter, McMinnville: Fined $440 on an offensive littering violation.

Note: In probation violations, original convictions appear in parentheses.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Timothy Robert Linn, Dundee, and Lindsey Michelle Robertson, Dundee.

Morgan Kimberly Strong, Dundee, and Ryan John Strong, Lufkin, Texas.

Joanna K. Corley, McMinnville, and Forest B. Corley, Paige, Texas.

Judith Desiree Lomeli, Dayton, and Mario Lomeli Lopez, unknown.

Kelsey Lynn Beilstein, Sherwood, and Matthew Shaw Beilstein, Sherwood.

Colleen Elizabeth Till, Newberg, and Gary Robert Till, Newberg.

PROBATE FILINGS

Charles Fan: Simple estate closed; Symphonie Fan, affiant.

John James Ambrose: Will admitted to probate; Georjean Mae Mikels, personal representative.

Jerald Christopher Savage: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Charlene A. Cox, personal representative.

Lawre Ann Machado: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Karen Machado, personal representative.

Tony L. Custer: Will admitted to probate; Tim A. Custer, personal representative.