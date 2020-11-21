County sees 60 new COVID-19 cases in new one-day record

Oregon saw yet another one-day record in new COVID-19 cases, with 1,509 new cases, eclipsing the previous record of 1,306, set yesterday.

Yamhill County also set a massive new record, according to the Oregon Health Authority, with 60 new cases today. The News-Register typically relies on Yamhill County Public Health for local numbers, however, the county does not update on weekends.

The increase brings the county to 1,529 cases to date in the pandemic.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to gather for Thanksgiving this year, noting that more than one million cases have been reported nationwide in the last week. More than 253,000 have died in the U.S.