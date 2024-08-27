County paves and seals multiple roads

Late-summer road work will be evident this week on roads throughout Yamhill County.

Westside Road between McMinnville and Yamhill is getting a new layer of asphalt this week. Motorists can expect delays of 10 minutes or longer Tuesday and Wednesday between McMinnville and Poverty Bend Road. Also expect delays from Poverty Bend north to Moores Valley Road as that section gets a chip-seal layer.

Public works director Mark Lago said the crews are making every effort to minimize the amount of time vehicles are delayed as traffic is reduced to a single lane.

Lago also noted that chip seal work is planned through Friday, Aug. 31, on the following roads: Neck, Stringtown, Webfoot, Stockhoff, Rock Creek, Loganberry Lane, Latham, Oldsville, Broadmead and Perrydale.

Also, Ribbon Ridge Road will be closed Sept. 9 to Oct. 9 while repairs are made on two bridges.