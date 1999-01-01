County fair continues with concerts, livestock auction, demo derby

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Miles Swift of Gresham takes a turn on one of the pedal tractors near the Ag Education area Wednesday morning at the Yamhill County Fair, which grandfather Mark Fasana watches in the background. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Sophie Bingman, who will enter fifth grade this fall at Amity grade school, completes her "dirt dolly" Wednesday morning at the Ag Education Center at the Yamhill County Fair. Planted with grass seed, the "dolly" soon will have green hair.

The Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo continues today and Saturday with activities and shows for all ages, from an agriculture education area for kids to a talent show, the livestock auction, a rodeo tonight and demolition derby Saturday,

Major concert performances include country band Shenandoah at 9 p.m. Aug. 5, and rockers Night Ranger at 9 p.m. Saturday. Local favorites Reckless Abandon will play a reunion concert at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and The Boondock Boys, which originated in Willamina, will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

With the theme “Barn to Be Wild,” the fair also will feature all kinds of animal shows and barn displays throughout both days.

FFA members will auction the animals they’ve been raising at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the beef show ring. Proceeds go to the young people for next year’s projects or school needs.

Local contestants will sing, play and demonstrate other skills in the talent show at 11 a.m. Saturday on the Main Stage.

The fair’s barbecue competition will be held Saturday morning. Spectators can watch as individuals and teams vie to make the best ribs.

The Yamhill County Fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to midnight both days.

Admission, which includes all entertainment, is $12 for adults and $6 for children each day; children 12 and younger can get in free before 3 p.m.

Golden Circle seating at the 9 p.m. big-name concerts is $10 extra, if still available.

Carnival rides also are extra, with all-day bracelets available for $30 a day.

Parking costs $5 per vehicle on the fairgrounds.

Attendees also can get a free ride to the fair via a shuttle service running from 4 p.m. to midnight. Shuttles depart from the McMinnville High School stadium about every 25 minutes, and return there from the fairgrounds on the same schedule.

In addition to the big-name concerts at 9 p.m. on the Main Stage, today’s entertainment schedule includes:

Nyberg-Cruickshank Stage: noon, Brady Goss Show; 1 p.m., Thom and Robin Show; 3 p.m., A.C.T. 2 Show; 5 p.m., Marty Davis and Legends of the Pioneers.

Rodeo arena — 6:30 p.m., Pro-West Rodeo.

Saturday’s schedule includes:

Nyberg-Cruickshank Stage: noon, Marty Davis and Legends of the Pioneers; 1 p.m., BK Rogers and KJ Miller show; 3 p.m., Brady Goss show; 4:30 p.m., Reckless Abandon.

Beef show ring: 12:30 p.m., livestock auction.

Main Stage: 11 a.m., Yamhill County talent show; 7:30 p.m. Boondock Boys.