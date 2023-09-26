County, employees reach impasse in contract talks

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
BigfootLives
This is an honest question. What county do they live in? Yamhill county has more affordable options than Washington, may be equal with parts of Marion and Polk. God help you if you’re trying to live in clackamas or multnohma. I agree that the options to purchase or rent a home in McMinnville has all but been killed for young families.
If they have good skills they need to jump ship, there are better jobs out there for quality employees. And dump the union. Look what they have done for you till now. I’ve lived in McMinnville for 35 years and haven’t worked for a McMinnville company for 30 years. With a few exceptions, I can make 20-30% more by driving 45 minutes. And if you are living in another county, you are already doing that.
Jean
Gleaming rays of sunshine that pierce the forest canopy....with bunnies and deer nibbling on the fresh growth of nature's garden.
Bliss
The county should never have abandoned interest-based bargaining. It led to the departure of SEIU - yes, no union for a period of time. It led to several very successful negotiations. The Lewis/George/Tschabold/Vesper crowd thought it took too much time. That's when commissioners and admin thought they could then take advantage of the employees and stuck it to them. Of course the employees are going to bring the union back. The commissioners/admin will falsely say that it was the union that wanted to end IBB, but that is not true at all. Vesper thought he could abandon the concept and ram things down the employee's throat. The employees realized that IBB wasn't being followed at all and determined they were going to have to get representation again if they were going to play in that arena. Bigfoot says they should all just leave. Maybe that's what Huffer and current commissioners think too. Just hire others, right? Not much respect for the current employees who are the boots on the ground actually serving the public. Shows how much disrespect is actually embraced by the current elected and appointed leadership.
TroyProuty*
I'm all for workers rights. Try doing the job without them..