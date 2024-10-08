By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • October 8, 2024 Tweet

County commissioners meet Thursday with brief agenda

Potential grant funding to partially reimburse Yamhill County’s recent purchase of a body scanner for the Youth Services Center is the only action item for the Board of Commissioners at Thursday’s regular meeting.

A very brief agenda will see the board vote to apply for a $5,000 grant through Citycounty Insurance Services for partial reimbursement of the $181,500 body scanner.

The Tek84 Intercept Whole Body Scanner was budgeted this year and was installed at the Youth Services Center in September and will be in operation starting this week, according to Department of Community Justice Director Jessica Beach.

The scanner is designed to prevent drugs and weapons from entering the center while removing most physical pat downs that can be triggering to trauma victims, according to a letter from county staff.

“By having the body scanner, all the youth know that every youth entering the facility has been through the scanner and that the Youth Services Center is committed to creating and maintaining a safe, secure environment,” the letter states.

Youth Services also received approximately $43,750 from Multnomah Education Service District (MESD) for the scanner.

The only other BOC agenda item will finalize a September decision to allow food trucks and alcohol sales at The Ground wellness center in Carlton.

The commissioners will meet Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. in room 32 of the Yamhill County Courthouse, 535 N.E. Fifth St. The public may attend in person or by Zoom or watch the meeting live-streamed on YouTube. The Zoom link is embedded in the agenda online; the agenda, meeting packet and links to YouTube and an audio recording are located on the county’s meetings webpage at co.yamhill.or.us/meetings.