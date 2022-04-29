County budget hearing Monday

The Yamhill County budget committee will begin meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday in Room 32 of the Yamhill County Courthouse 535 NE 5th St, McMinnville, and will hold a public hearing Monday evening at 5:30 p.m., in the same location. The meeting will continue through Wednesday. Both the meeting and the public hearing may be attended in person or by Zoom. They will also be streamed live on YouTube.

The proposed budget, agenda and Zoom link are all available online, at www.co.yamhill.or.us.

The county commissioners will hold a second public hearing in June, before the final vote to approve the budget. The full budget committee, comprising the county commissioners and three lay members, will review the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, and hear presentations from the county department heads, about any requested changes. The compensation committee, comprising the three lay members of the budget committee, will also review the salaries of the county’s elected officials, and make recommendations to the full committee on Wednesday.