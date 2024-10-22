By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • October 22, 2024 Tweet

Council to talk parks plan, deck rules

The session precedes a regular meeting with a light agenda at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

The city needs to adopt the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan into its Comprehensive Plan as a legal measure to allow it to be utilized as part of the land use program, according to Community Development Director Heather Richards.

“In order for a community’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan to be utilized in the city’s land-use programs it (or components of it) need to be adopted into the City’s Comprehensive Plan through an acknowledged land-use approval process,” Richards said in a staff report.

That process includes public noticing to hearings on the matter as well as to the Department of Land Conservation and Development, Richards said.

The city will use the PROS plan to forecast future park needs and identify potential locations for parks.

Staff is recommending three changes to the comprehensive plan and adoption of the PROS plan as a supplemental document.

Following the work session, council will adjourn its regular meeting, which has only a housekeeping measure related to backyard structures as a discussion item.

The ordinance on residential accessory structures will “memorialize a historic interpretation” of rules for patios and decks to grandfather in some structures and expanding the permitted area for structures from 100 to 200-square feet, according to city staff.

The dais will also hear a presentation on the Nov. 5 bond measure from Chemeketa Community College from CEO Dr. Jessica Howard.

The college is proposing a $140 million bond that would cost taxpayers 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. The bond would expand career and technical education programs, renovate several buildings and build a new science lab, according to Chemeketa.

Following the regular meeting, council will hold an executive session to discuss negotiations with “private persons or businesses regarding proposed acquisition, exchange or liquidation of public investments.”

Council and the Planning Commission will convene the work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting packet and agenda can be found on the city calendar page at mcminnvilleoregon.gov/meetings.