Cory Glenn Ferris 1962 - 2021

Cory Glenn Ferris passed away May 14, 2021, at his home in Olympia, Washington, from complications of COPD.

Cory was born June 26, 1962, to Robert and Valerie Ferris in McMinnville, Oregon.

Cory grew up and attended schools in McMinnville. He loved racing motorcycles and was really good in both motocross and flat track; he had a large collection of trophies as a result. Cory loved the many family camping trips to Prineville Reservoir. He joined the Navy shortly after high school and settled in Olympia, Washington, after his release.

Cory married Harriet Lynn in 1986. They had two daughters; Reanna DeMello (Jake) of Lacey, Washington, and Kylie Barnes (George) of Rochester, Washington. In 1995, he married Verna Hammer and they had a daughter, Jamie Ferris of Olympia, Washington.

Cory was an amazing chef and he was very talented with woodworking. He had a twisted sense of humor, a quick wit, long eyelashes and impressive dimples. Cory was a very proud Grampy! He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Cory was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ferris, in 2003; and his sister, Tracy Parmele, in 2016.

Cory leaves behind; his mother, Valerie Ferris Bennet (Ed) of Redmond, Oregon; his brother, Rick Ferris of McMinnville, Oregon; his sister, Shelley Hadfield (Clif) of Salem, Oregon; his three daughters, Reanna, Kylie and Jamie; two nephews, Jon Ferris and Riley Carl (Stephanie); and two nieces, Heather Thomas (Eric) and Tara Laughlin (Skyler). He is also survived by his two precious grandchildren, Dixie and Lincoln Barnes; three grand-nephews, Carson Thomas, Colton and Mason Carl; three grand-nieces, Genevieve Thomas, Hallie and Reese Laughlin; and four grand-dogs, Chloe, Kano, Avi and Gus.

A private service will be planned for the family at a later date.