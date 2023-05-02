Corey Allen Sanders 1975 - 2024

Our family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Corey Allen Sanders, 49, on July 9, 2024.

Corey was born March 15, 1975, in Boise, Idaho, before moving to Oregon as a child. He graduated from Dayton High School in 1994, and worked in construction for the majority of his career. In 2005, Corey met his wife, Melissa, and was blessed with two daughters and two sons. Corey's children were the highlight of his life and his greatest source of happiness.

Corey's humor and charm drew others in everywhere he went. He was always the first to help those around him and was able to fix, repair, or build just about anything. He had a strong passion for heavy equipment operating, elk hunting, and fishing. His love for the Lord and his family will be remembered always...as will he.



Corey is survived by his wife, Melissa Sanders; daughters, Paizley and Aizlyn; and sons, Zane and Brazon.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at the McMinnville Praise Church.