Coreen Kay Neubig 1940 - 2021

Coreen “Kay’’ Neubig was born April 3, 1940, in Portland, Oregon, to Dale and Maxine (Hartman) Massey.

She went to school in Dayton, Oregon. She worked for Bob and Barbara Pattany at Artic Circle in McMinnville, Oregon, for 13 years. Kay married Ray Neubig in 1980 in Reno, Nevada. She got her Realtor’s license and sold houses. With spare moments, they went cross-country skiing or on the river or in the bay for salmon and steelhead fishing, and at Paulina Lake kokanee fishing.

She never missed a birthday or special occasion. If you ever attended one, you never left hungry. She loved cooking and serving people. If your plate was empty, you better hide it or she would fill it back up again.

She loved the Coast Guard Auxiliary for 20 years and touched a lot of kids’ hearts there. She and Ray were home away from home for them.

Kay is survived by daughters, Cindy Neal of Bolivar, Missouri, and Cristy Peters of Newberg, Oregon; sons, Brian Johnson and Scott Neubig of McMinnville; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Dale and Maxine Massey; husband, Ray Neubig; sister, Pam; sons, Chris and Steve Neubig; daughter, Susan Neubig; and nephew, Chris Bernards.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. December 2, at Macy & Son Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Peterson presiding. A reception for food and beverages will be held after the service at Golden Valley Brew Pub.

