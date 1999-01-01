Coral Dancer 1929 - 2020

Coral Dancer passed away peacefully at the age of 91 after living with Alzheimer’s for many years. Coral was born in Haines, Oregon, and graduated from McMinnville High School. She and Joe Dancer were married in 1947, and raised their family in McMinnville. She spent time volunteering with her church and several local organizations. In retirement, she and Joe traveled to all 50 states, Europe, Australia and the Holy Land. Coral was preceded in death by her husband Joe in 2008. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Dick) Nelson of McMinnville, and Janet (Don) Williams of West Linn; along with granddaughters and great-grandchildren. We want to thank Rosalie for the loving care she provided at her Adult Foster Care Home. Remembrances may be made to the Oregon Alzheimer’s Association. A private burial is planned. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.