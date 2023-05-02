Cooper Daniel Erickson 2003 - 2024

Cooper Daniel Erickson was born March 21, 2003, to Kendra Belderrain Cook and Dennis (Dj) Erickson Jr. He left us too soon following a motorcycle accident on July 20, 2024.

Cooper spent most of his elementary years in Salem. In middle school, he returned to McMinnville. He played football for Mac High and graduated in 2021. Following high school, he attended Universal Technical Institute to learn welding. Upon graduation, he returned to McMinnville and worked for Solid Form. He was currently working for DeJong Products.

Cooper was known for his smile. He was the oldest grandchild and adored by his younger cousins.

He is survived by his mother, Kendra (Brian); his father, Dj (Michele); his sister, Averi; grandmothers, Chris Belderrain and Flo Erickson; uncle, Ky Belderrain (Din); aunt, Sydne Belderrain “Nee Nee”; and numerous cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dan Belderrain and Dennis Erickson Sr.

Cooper will be missed by so many friends and family. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at McMinnville Covenant Church. All are welcome. Please dress casually.

Donations can be made to the Cooper Erickson Memorial Fund at McMinnville Covenant Church.