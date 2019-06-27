By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Controversial subdivision set for another public hearing

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Sandi Colvin

"Councilors’ decision to hold a public hearing didn’t come until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a packed agenda. No one was left in the audience by that time in the evening."

We were still there (20 of us whose bedtimes were long past) when the council reached their decision to grant a public hearing. Sleep was a distant 2nd in importance to hearing the decision.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable