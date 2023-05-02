Constance Jean McNally 1936 - 2024

Constance Jean McNally passed away July 31, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon, living close to her daughter the past two years. She was 88. Jean was born July 9, 1936, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Marjory and Arthur Thornton. Right after high school (at age 18), she moved with her family to Ukiah, California.

Jean married Benedict Joseph McNally in 1956. Jean and Ben were active members in the Ukiah community and enjoyed traveling the country on motorcycle. Jean was also active in Bible Study Fellowship, daycare, and worked for Mendocino County DA's office.

She will be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a gifted homemaker, excelling at knitting, sewing, and baking. Her steadfast faith was always present in her life and by the many vivid recollections of her life’s stories. In 1991, her husband Ben passed away, and she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin McNally, in 2006. Jean is survived by her son, Scott McNally (Gabriele) of Concord, California; and daughter, Lisa Burk (Gary) of McMinnville. Jean has six grandchildren, Jared (Lisa), Corinna (Dillon), Christopher, Anita, Jacob, and Seth; and three great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Rock of Ages Care Facility, and all the dear family and friends who lovingly cared for her in her later years.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the Rock of Ages Chapel in McMinnville, Oregon.

Burial ceremony Friday, August 16, at the Russian River Cemetery in Ukiah, California. Receptions following the events will be announced.