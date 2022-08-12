By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer

Commissioners just say no to mushroom ballot measure

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

JWC

The most effective regulation would be to require the consent of the land owner via a notorized document. Don't emulate the OMMP and OLCC who were handing out address specific marijuana grow site and processing permits to tenants or anyone else without the knowledge or consent of the property owner. the number of land owners willing to put their property as well as their freedom on the line will be nearly zero.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented