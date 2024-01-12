Commissioners complain about equity language

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
YamCoCan
Starrett only knows white addicts - so therefore people of color are it affected by addiction. Well okay then. It sure would be great to hear common sense in the BOC at some point. Any. At all. The bar is REAL low…