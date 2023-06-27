Commissioners chided for opposition to parks, trails

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Megan
Berschauer and Starrett are twisting themselves in knots to avoid doing anything that could crack the door for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail to continue, and the fact that to do so requires them to block other perfectly reasonable parks projects in the county and in Special Districts where they have no official authority speaks volumes about their justification for blocking the Rails to trails project, too.
If you have to lie to win the argument, you aren't winning.
Charlie
Well I'm not voting for either of these 2 commissioners and probably not for a couple more of them!! I tired of our commissioners voting for themselves and not for the people that put the in in office!!
Jean
They are only motivated by campaign dollars...not common sense.