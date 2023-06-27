By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Commissioners chided for opposition to parks, trails

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Megan

Berschauer and Starrett are twisting themselves in knots to avoid doing anything that could crack the door for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail to continue, and the fact that to do so requires them to block other perfectly reasonable parks projects in the county and in Special Districts where they have no official authority speaks volumes about their justification for blocking the Rails to trails project, too.

If you have to lie to win the argument, you aren't winning.

Charlie

Well I'm not voting for either of these 2 commissioners and probably not for a couple more of them!! I tired of our commissioners voting for themselves and not for the people that put the in in office!!

Jean

They are only motivated by campaign dollars...not common sense.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented