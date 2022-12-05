Commissioners again refuse state funds

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Bleepbloop
My dad used to say “you get what you pay for”. In this instance, the county gets who it voted for. What an unsurprising embarrassment.
tagup
I think Ms Starrett has forgotten that she works for us.....the county taxpayers!
McMoniker
"Both Starrett and Berschauer hinted they might stop funding the county’s health and human services department or stop accepting funding from the state, if they don’t get their way."
Seriously? Nicole Montesano is a very good reporter, but I certainly hope she misunderstood that the two commissioners were really hinting at Yamhill County abandoning public health, mental health, chemical dependency and other county services if they don't get their way. Could you clarify, commissioners?
BigfootLives
Commissioners Starrett and Berschauer THANK YOU again for taking a stand against this poison they are trying to put into the children. This has to stop. Not in my name. To pull a quote straight from clown world, there is no credible evidence that the ‘safe and effective’ vaccine is either of those things. Not one bit of evidence. 52% to 58% of recent covid deaths were people with the safe and effective vaccines. Not working as advertised. And then there is the VEARS data that has been debunked time and time again. Except it hasn’t. It’s been in use by the FDA since the 1990 as part of the VEARS court to pay out settlements for vaccine damages. On the FDA website they state that the VEARS numbers only represent approximately 1% of actual vaccine damages. FROM DECEMBER 2020 UNTIL MARCH 2022 THE VEARS SITE HAS 3,414 MISCARRIAGES REPORTED FROM DIRECT RESULT OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE! WAKE UP, THIS IS POISON. This is not healthy for women or children, and certainly not pregnant women. This is the same as people being outraged because the commissioners won’t use the states money to repave the road to the gas chamber. No more.
https://dailyclout.io/miscarriages-in-covid-19-vaccinated-mothers-as-reported-in-vaers/