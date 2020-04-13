By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • April 13, 2020 Tweet

Commissioner seeking end to lockdown

Yamhill County commissioner Mary Starrett said the state should begin to reopen, joining some Republicans in the country who are growing uneasy about ongoing restrictions.

During the Thursday commissioners’ weekly meeting, Starrett told her colleagues she is “just hoping we can encourage our governor to allow us to get back to work and get back to life as we know it.”

However, that sentiment contradicts advice from health officials, and neither of her colleagues, commissioners Casey Kulla and Rick Olson, commented on her remarks.

During a teleconference of public officials on April 10, Starrett pressed county Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin for more information.

Starrett said it appeared to her the number of people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 had peaked before Gov. Kate Brown’s order and it might be time to start easing restrictions.

However, Manfrin said she was “not aware of a peak that happened before the order was issued,” and Oregon needs to continue precautions.

Oregon Health Authority officials said over the weekend that projections show restrictions will need to remain in place through late May. While the rate of increase appears to have slowed, that could change quickly if restrictions were eased.

“By following Governor Brown’s stay at home executive orders, Oregonians are preventing a surge in new infections that could overwhelm hospital beds if left unchecked,” the OHA said in a news release.

“Researchers noted that Oregon’s health care systems would likely have become overburdened by late April in the absence of these sustained interventions to keep the number of infections under control.”

The release said “the latest model is based on the latest actual COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death data. Researchers lengthened their assumptions on hospital length-of-stay based on the accumulation of additional data from Oregon cases.”

While there were 1,584 known infections in Oregon, the release indicated researchers believe the actual number is closer to 7,000, most of whom have not been tested.

“Staying at home and maintaining physical distancing is difficult and has had serious economic impacts that have affected many people, but the data continue to show that Oregonians are saving lives by staying home,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a state health officer at OHA.