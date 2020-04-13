Commissioner seeking end to lockdown
Yamhill County commissioner Mary Starrett said the state should begin to reopen, joining some Republicans in the country who are growing uneasy about ongoing restrictions.
During the Thursday commissioners’ weekly meeting, Starrett told her colleagues she is “just hoping we can encourage our governor to allow us to get back to work and get back to life as we know it.”
However, that sentiment contradicts advice from health officials, and neither of her colleagues, commissioners Casey Kulla and Rick Olson, commented on her remarks.
During a teleconference of public officials on April 10, Starrett pressed county Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin for more information.
Starrett said it appeared to her the number of people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 had peaked before Gov. Kate Brown’s order and it might be time to start easing restrictions.
However, Manfrin said she was “not aware of a peak that happened before the order was issued,” and Oregon needs to continue precautions.
Oregon Health Authority officials said over the weekend that projections show restrictions will need to remain in place through late May. While the rate of increase appears to have slowed, that could change quickly if restrictions were eased.
“By following Governor Brown’s stay at home executive orders, Oregonians are preventing a surge in new infections that could overwhelm hospital beds if left unchecked,” the OHA said in a news release.
“Researchers noted that Oregon’s health care systems would likely have become overburdened by late April in the absence of these sustained interventions to keep the number of infections under control.”
The release said “the latest model is based on the latest actual COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and death data. Researchers lengthened their assumptions on hospital length-of-stay based on the accumulation of additional data from Oregon cases.”
While there were 1,584 known infections in Oregon, the release indicated researchers believe the actual number is closer to 7,000, most of whom have not been tested.
“Staying at home and maintaining physical distancing is difficult and has had serious economic impacts that have affected many people, but the data continue to show that Oregonians are saving lives by staying home,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, a state health officer at OHA.
Comments
Stella
Starrett is in her own world. The numbers continue to rise (without adequate testing in the County and without adequate reporting of the clusters except by Portland media).
Charlene
We cannot drop our gurard tooo early. China is starting to see a gain in new cases since lifting restrictions. I'm thinking, we need to keep social distancing in place for a while after we do open things up. One can never be to safe. I know our economy has taken a big hit; but we can't act too fast since this virus has so many unknows.
madmacs
I'd rather we listen to health officials, the amount of disinformation and just plain terrible ideas being parroted by people like Starrett is disheartening.
tagup
Bad judgment by Starrett.....again!.....
Cougar
Starrett probably thinks the whole thing is another conspiracy like she did 9/11 or the space shuttle accident. What a whack job, but she does take her cues from her brother. What's especially troubling is that she's supposed to be the liaison commissioner to Health and Human Services. What she should be doing is supporting the department head instead of again trying to bash Salem. She has made us the laughing stock of the state.
Bill B
Do we really care what a county commissioner thinks about this?
treefarmer
Given the profound implications of our current circumstances it is essential that we filter out the dangerous “noise” and listen to the experts. Nothing less than our lives depend on individual judgement and intelligent practices. Re the future, may we all remember who approached this crisis with REAL leadership and cast our votes accordingly in the next election.
Stay safe!
Chris
We have got to get this woman out of office! I have no idea what she could possibly be thinking!
David Bates
Everything I've heard and read suggests that, as unpleasant as all of this is, if we stop too early, we're just going to have Shutdown 2.0 in June or July. Let's just get it done right the first time and get it over with.
Ralph
Oregon population 4.3 MILLION, COVID 19 deaths - 54. Twenty-four of the those deaths were people in nursing homes already too sick to care for themselves. Most of the rest were elderly people with other serious health issues. Outside of hot-spots like NYC, most hospitals are losing money because of lack of patients. If there is a slight bump in COVID cases from an easing of the lock-down, the medical system has more than enough capacity to handle it.
Stella
Wow Ralph....
How many deaths are in Yamhill County? How many positive cases and how many untested positive cases in our County?
These people lost were living, loving and enjoying their lives before this disease, and their families are devastated.
A bump = citizens , sickness and suffering. Some are young, most are older, but none have lives worth risking against the advice of experts.
Recall? Sounds great to me 👍