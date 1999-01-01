Clifford O. Stranburg, M.D. 1936 - 2021

Clifford O. Stranburg was born in 1936 and raised in Jamestown, New York. He died peacefully in Beaverton, Oregon, at 84 years old.

Cliff enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957 and graduated Syracuse University Medical School in 1961. He founded and practiced medicine at the Northwest Urological Clinic, PC; Portland and McMinnville, from 1971 to 2013.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Julie Olsen Stranburg; and his step-son's family, Robert, Chanly and Cody George; and his step-brother, Robert Shirley and family.

A service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery at a time/date to be announced.

Cliff applied the basic precept of the ancient Greek Hippocratic oath of medical practice to how he lived his life: “First, Do No Harm.” In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Cliff's honor!